Church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee

Church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee

ROME
Church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee

Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy’s most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro ($5.28) entrance fee under an agreement signed on March 16 by Italian culture and church officials.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said the move was a matter of “good sense.” The introduction of an entrance fee comes five years after a previous government shelved plans to start charging visitors 2 euros.

Proceeds will be split, with the culture ministry receiving 70 percent and the Rome diocese 30 percent, officials said.

The monumental domed structure, originally an ancient Roman temple, draws millions of visitors each year. It was transformed into a church in 609, called the Basilica of St. Mary and the Martyrs, and Mass is regularly celebrated there.

Under the new plan, visitors under 25 years of age will be charged 2 euros. Entrance will be free to Rome residents, minors, people attending Mass and personnel of the basilica, among others.

No date was given for the introduction of the fee, as officials work out technical details. Currently, entrance is free and reservations are required on weekends and public holidays.

tourist,

TÜRKIYE Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert

Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert
LATEST NEWS

  1. Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert

    Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert

  2. Church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee

    Church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee

  3. ‘Invisible’ Monet, Leon, was key to impressionism

    ‘Invisible’ Monet, Leon, was key to impressionism

  4. Turks prioritize economy in studying abroad: Survey

    Turks prioritize economy in studying abroad: Survey

  5. Erdoğan says Ukraine grain deal extended

    Erdoğan says Ukraine grain deal extended
Recommended
‘Invisible’ Monet, Leon, was key to impressionism

‘Invisible’ Monet, Leon, was key to impressionism
France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt

France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt
Farmhouse with Banksy artwork demolished

Farmhouse with Banksy artwork demolished
Bilginer, Moss to be seen in FX-thriller ‘The Veil’

Bilginer, Moss to be seen in FX-thriller ‘The Veil’
Cambodia celebrates return of ‘priceless’ jewelry

Cambodia celebrates return of ‘priceless’ jewelry
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs

In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
WORLD Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

Millions of dead fish clog Australian river

Millions of dead and rotting fish have clogged a vast stretch of river near a remote town in the Australian outback as a searing heatwave sweeps through the region.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises

Türkiye’s short-term external debt increased by 3.5 percent from December 2022 to reach $152.8 billion in January, the Central Bank has said.

SPORTS ‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

A “Nazi salute” given by Üsküdar American Academy football players while celebrating their goal against the rival team from Ulus Jewish High School has sparked a nationwide debate.