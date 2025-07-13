CHP's Özel faces new probe over Manavgat bribery remarks

CHP's Özel faces new probe over Manavgat bribery remarks

ANTALYA
CHPs Özel faces new probe over Manavgat bribery remarks

A new investigation was launched on July 11 into main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel after he called a high-profile bribery probe in the southern city of Antalya's Manavgat Municipality a "conspiracy" during a public speech.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Antalya announced the ex officio investigation, accusing Özel of “publicly disseminating misleading information” in remarks delivered during a rally in the city on July 11.

Özel’s comments came in response to widely circulated video footage allegedly showing Manavgat Deputy Mayor Mehmet Engin Tüter accepting a bribe concealed in a baklava box. The footage led to the arrests of Tüter, Mayor Niyazi Nefi Kara and municipal council member Burak Çeker.

In his speech, Özel referenced "videos in Manavgat that have disgraced and distressed us all."

"If it’s not fake, we will throw it all out from the party. I appointed two investigators," he said. "Their report has arrived. We will act on it in the coming days."

The CHP leader alleged that Tüter was apprehended a month earlier during a traffic stop with contraband alcohol and a suspicious package believed to contain drugs.

"They trained him for a month... They planned it minute by minute,” Özel said, accusing the government of manipulating him to act as an informant in a conspiracy scheme.

The Interior Ministry announced on July 8 that Kara had been suspended from his duties amid allegations of "extortion, bribery" and embezzlement."

Last week, prosecutors launched a separate probe over Özel's remarks made after a CHP meeting, accusing him of "insulting the president, "public incitement to commit a crime and threatening public officials."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. 8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

    8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

  2. Istanbul sees largest internal migration flow in Türkiye: TÜİK

    Istanbul sees largest internal migration flow in Türkiye: TÜİK

  3. Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

    Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

  4. China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

    China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

  5. Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

    Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk
Recommended
8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul
Istanbul sees largest internal migration flow in Türkiye: TÜİK

Istanbul sees largest internal migration flow in Türkiye: TÜİK
Farmers in Thrace turn to nighttime wheat harvests amid extreme heat

Farmers in Thrace turn to nighttime wheat harvests amid extreme heat
Three dead in high-rise fire in Ankara

Three dead in high-rise fire in Ankara
Unprecedented top scores in Türkiye’s high school entrance exam sparks debate

Unprecedented top scores in Türkiye’s high school entrance exam sparks debate
Spotify confirms Türkiye exit ‘on table’ amid regulatory probe

Spotify confirms Türkiye exit ‘on table’ amid regulatory probe
Türkiye launches fifth Arctic expedition to track climate change footprints

Türkiye launches fifth Arctic expedition to track climate change footprints
WORLD Trump teases major statement on Russia ahead of NATO talks

Trump teases 'major statement' on Russia ahead of NATO talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting the NATO chief in Washington on Monday after teasing a "major statement" on Russia's war in Ukraine, with senior Republicans preparing an arsenal of sanctions against Moscow.
ECONOMY Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averted a recession in the second quarter, official data showed Monday, but the government warned of "significant uncertainty" ahead owing to the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿