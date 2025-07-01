CHP steps up election preparations with nationwide drive

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has ramped up preparations for a possible early election, appointing tens of thousands of ballot box officers and neighborhood representatives to ensure voter engagement and accurate data flow on election day.

The organizational effort is being led by CHP deputy leaders Pınar Uzun Okakın, Gül Çiftci and Ensar Aytekin, who are coordinating work across more than 900 districts in line with data from the Supreme Election Council, state-run Anadolu Agency said on July 1.

To date, the CHP has assigned 185,000 primary ballot box officers and an additional 10,000 substitutes. The party has also named representatives in 45,000 of Türkiye's 50,000-plus neighborhoods, according to the report.

While the appointment process in major cities is nearly complete, the party is continuing to identify personnel in remote areas, including single-ballot box districts and hamlets where CHP membership is sparse. Officials say about 7,000 additional ballot box officers will be appointed in the coming weeks.

A key component of the CHP’s strategy is the integration of its personnel with the party’s Information and Communication Technologies Center. Through the module, each ballot box officer will be matched with 350 voters in their respective election district.

The report said the first wave of one-on-one field outreach of the assigned officers is set to begin this week.