CHP says its leader won’t pay compensation to Erdoğan over Isle Man case

ANKARA

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has claimed that an appeals court has overturned a local court ruling that stipulated its leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to pay compensation to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over his claims that some close relatives of Erdoğan had made transactions to an off-shore company in order to evade tax in Turkey.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s attorney Celal Çalık announced the Supreme Court of Appeals verdict on the case on April 13 through his Twitter account, claiming that Kılıçdaroğlu will not have to pay compensations to Erdoğan.

Erdoğan and those who were accused by Kılıçdaroğlu had filed a lawsuit against the CHP chairman and demanded around 200,000 liras in compensation.

“My claims were based on evidence. After all, the Supreme Court of Appeals reaffirms this as it says that ‘my statement is based on factual content.’ It also says that this statement is for the public weal. What else should it say?” Kılıçdaroğlu was quoted as saying by the daily Cumhuriyet on April 14.

In the meantime, Erdoğan’s attorney Hüseyin Aydın accused Kılıçdaroğlu of distorting the appeals court’s verdict, stressing the court has already finalized four cases against the CHP leader, who has to pay 165,000 liras to Erdoğan.

Aydın also said the appeals court ruling stresses that Erdoğan has nothing to do with the claims and underlines that Kılıçdaroğlu’s statements against Erdoğan constitute a personal attack on the president.