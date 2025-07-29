CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

ANKARA
CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has once again said the panel established to address legal and political aspects of the "terror-free Türkiye" project should function with a qualified majority.

Speaking to reporters at parliament on July 29, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel explained the conditions of the main opposition party to join the commission, soon to be announced by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

“Our position regarding the commission is clear. We have been saying that this process should be run by the Parliament and this commission should have an equal representation [of the political parties],” Özel said.

However, the commission envisaged by Kurtulmuş will be formed in accordance with the proportion of the seats of the political parties, Özel recalled, stressing that “in this case, we essentially say that the decisions at the commission should be adopted with a qualified majority.”

The commission is expected to be composed of 51 members and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will have 21 seats while its closest ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will get four seats. The two parties will have the simple majority of the commission while the CHP will be granted 10 seats.

“In order for us to be in this commission, the parliament speaker should declare that the decisions will be taken with a qualified majority,” the CHP leader said, underlining that the main opposition will then be a part of the panel.

The CHP’s sole objective in participating in this commission is to contribute to the efforts to get rid of the terrorism problem, Özel said, referring to the ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" project.

A group from PKK has symbolically laid down arms in northern Iraq following the terrorist organization’s decision to disband and dissolve itself in line with a call by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan.

On a question, the commission set for "terror-free Türkiye" project is not going to have the mandate to rewrite the constitution, Özel said, reiterating that the CHP will not be engaged with those who don’t implement the existing charter.

He also underlined the need for boosting democratic reforms to both permanently address terrorism problem and other political and social issues of Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top security body vows to deepen national unity

Top security body vows to deepen national unity
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top security body vows to deepen national unity

    Top security body vows to deepen national unity

  2. Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

    Life expectancy in Türkiye tops 78 years: TÜİK

  3. US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

    US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

  4. Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

    Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

  5. Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

    Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel
Recommended
DEM Party names MPs to terror-free Türkiye commission

DEM Party names MPs to 'terror-free Türkiye' commission
DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament
CHP leader says govt change can end Türkiyes woes

CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Erdoğan slams slander toward police, judiciary

Erdoğan slams 'slander' toward police, judiciary
Turkish parliament goes to recess until October

Turkish parliament goes to recess until October
DEM Party MPs meet Bahçeli, Tunç amid peace efforts

DEM Party MPs meet Bahçeli, Tunç amid peace efforts
WORLD Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
ECONOMY US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

U.S. economic growth bounced back in the second quarter, government data showed Wednesday, as analysts warned of distortions due to shifting trade flows over President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿