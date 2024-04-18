CHP leader vows support to ease Mideast tensions

STRASBOURG

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has pledged unwavering support for efforts aimed at reducing conflict in the Middle East in the wake of mounting tensions between multiple countries.

"We will always continue to be the speaker of peace and the defender of the right and the oppressed," Özel declared during a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) Socialists, Democrats and Greens group in France's Strasbourg on April 17.

His remarks follow recent hostilities between Iran and Israel. A planned visit by Özel to Ramallah on April 15 was postponed due to airspace closures prompted by the heightened tensions between the two nations.

The escalation began when Tehran launched a direct attack on Israel, firing hundreds of missiles and drones on April 13. Iran cited retaliation for a presumed Israeli strike on the consular annex of its Damascus embassy on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

"While this humanitarian tragedy was continuing in Gaza, we followed with concern the escalating tension between Israel and Iran over the weekend," Özel said. "With the tension in the Middle East so high, our party's duty is to be the pioneer of every effort to reduce this tension."

Özel underscored his readiness to collaborate with European social democratic parties to this end, invoking the principle of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye and the CHP: "Peace at home, peace in the world."

Addressing Türkiye's stalled EU bid, Özel acknowledged "shortcomings and mistakes on both sides." The CHP leader emphasized that full EU membership remains a primary objective for both his party and the Turkish people.

Özel pledged to undertake diplomatic initiatives and lead efforts to persuade European partners to advance Türkiye's accession process.