CHP leader says gov’t support for unpaid leave ‘important’ but will not make citizens ‘happy’

  • April 10 2020 13:25:00

CHP leader says gov’t support for unpaid leave ‘important’ but will not make citizens ‘happy’

ANKARA
CHP leader says gov’t support for unpaid leave ‘important’ but will not make citizens ‘happy’

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has said that the government’s financial aid to workers who had been laid off or put on unpaid leave is “important” but will not be enough for the citizens’ living expenditures.

“The [payments] are 1,170 Turkish Liras per month. There are 131 billion liras in the unemployment insurance fund. When will this money be paid to the workers? [It will be paid] when things like this happens. You are paying a daily 39.24 liras to workers. The [figure] is below the hunger line,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview with daily news site Duvar.

“The [worker] will have to make ends meet with their families for three meals [a day.] There is also rent, natural gas, electricity and water [expenditures]. So how will [the people] support themselves?” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP leader also said the payment is “not enough” for citizens to make ends meet. “You need to be realistic.”

The Turkish government is planning to ban layoffs for three months in a bid to protect those lacking job security and to ease damages to the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a draft legislation.

The bill would apply to anyone who had been laid off or put on unpaid leave as of March 15 and is not eligible for unemployment benefits. They would be paid daily 39.24 liras ($5.80) by the government.

“This payment is, of course, important, but it will not make the [workers] or their families happy,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He also said that citizens who are currently staying at their homes may have payments due for their credit cards or consumer loans, yet the banks “did not give up on these or the interest rates.”

If payments were done on the basis of short-time working, the workers would have received at least 1,752 liras, Kılıçdaorğlu said.

He also conveyed that millions of people are working unregistered or are not working and not receiving any payments.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey delivers medical aid to UK to help fight virus

    Turkey delivers medical aid to UK to help fight virus

  2. Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

  3. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  4. Coronavirus death toll rises to 908, with 42,282 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 908, with 42,282 total cases

  5. Headscarf-wearing woman’s exercise video draws conservative circle’s reaction

    Headscarf-wearing woman’s exercise video draws conservative circle’s reaction
Recommended
Turkish automakers help health workers fight COVID-19

Turkish automakers help health workers fight COVID-19
OPEC, allies agree to lower oil production by 10 mln bpd

OPEC, allies agree to lower oil production by 10 mln bpd
Demand for yeast products soaring

Demand for yeast products soaring
Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact

Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact
Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam

Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam
COVID-19: Biggest hit to global economy since WW II

COVID-19: Biggest hit to global economy since WW II
WORLD WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on April 9 it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.
ECONOMY CHP leader says gov’t support for unpaid leave ‘important’ but will not make citizens ‘happy’

CHP leader says gov’t support for unpaid leave ‘important’ but will not make citizens ‘happy’

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has said that the government’s financial aid to workers who had been laid off or put on unpaid leave is “important” but will not be enough for the citizens’ living expenditures.
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.