CHP leader raises possibility of early elections

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has hinted at the possibility of early elections following his party's notable gains in the recent local elections.

During a parliamentary meeting on June 4, Özel addressed the ongoing discussions about a "softening in politics," which gained momentum after he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in early May.

Özel's remarks were in response to Erdoğan's remarks regarding the "red lines" of his alliance partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

"If someone sees as a red line not being able to comply with the constitution, not recognizing the Constitutional Court, usurping the will of the people with trustee policies, usurping meetings and demonstrations and further crushing ignored segments of society, there can be no talk of either softening or normalization there," Özel stated.

The CHP leader also criticized the imposition of trustees on municipalities, citing the dismissal of Hakkari Mayor Mehmet Sıddık Akış, who was sentenced to prison over 19 years of terrorism-related offenses.

"If someone is going to promote non-compliance with the constitution as a national attitude, then this nation will not endorse it," Özel said, warning that "if it continues like this, the nation will demand early elections and no one can stand in the way."

Türkiye's next presidential election is scheduled for 2028.

In the local polls on March 31, the CHP secured over 37 percent of the votes, surpassing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for the first time. Its victory was widespread, as the party claimed victories in 35 of Türkiye's 81 provinces, including 14 major cities.

Özel had previously refrained from advocating for early elections despite the electoral gains.