CHP convention dispute set to move to court

ANKARA

A dispute within the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) over an extraordinary convention is expected to move to court this week, as supporters of Group Chair Özgür Özel seek a legal step against the party leadership.

The process follows an appeals court ruling that removed Özel and his management from party leadership and returned former chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his team to office on an interim basis.

Özel’s camp had submitted 833 signatures collected from delegates to the CHP headquarters, demanding an extraordinary convention.

The group had given the party leadership 10 days to act on the request. That period expired on June 26.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s camp has said the number of signatures under review stands at 820, citing disciplinary referrals and withdrawals. It has not yet issued a formal response to the extraordinary convention demand.

Instead, the leadership has announced a decision to begin an ordinary congress process in early September.

Özel’s supporters are now preparing to apply to a civil court of peace and request the appointment of a “call committee” to allow the extraordinary convention to be held.

Aydın lawmaker Süleyman Bülbül said the party’s bylaws require an extraordinary convention to be held within 45 days after the necessary signatures are submitted.

The resignations of 27 Özel-aligned members from the Party Assembly are also expected to be taken to court, with Özel’s camp seeking a determination that the body has lost its meeting quorum.

The party has also been hit by claims over possible defections and new political moves.

Özel has denied claims by Anadolu Birliği Party leader Bedri Yalçın that 86 CHP lawmakers and 74 provincial heads would join his party.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s camp, meanwhile, denied reports that Özel had been removed as CHP group chair and replaced by Tekirdağ lawmaker Faik Öztrak.

CHP spokesperson Müslim Sarı said reports claiming that headquarters had sent such a letter to parliament did not reflect the truth.

“Our headquarters has taken no such step,” Sarı said.