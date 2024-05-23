CHP, BBP leaders meet amid political 'softening' period

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel hosted Mustafa Destici, head of the ruling alliance partner Great Union Party (BBP), on May 23 in a move reflecting the recent "softening" steps in Turkish politics.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, concluded with a joint press statement from both leaders.

Özel remarked that the discussion focused on Türkiye's current agenda and the recent local elections. Destici described the visit as a delayed but necessary congratulatory gesture to Özel, who was elected as the CHP leader in the party's congress last November.

"After all, we are the party of Türkiye. Our priority is the unity, prosperity and peace of our nation," Destici said. "For this reason, of course, we have a debt to the nation and the state at points where we have to be united and act together."

The meeting follows notable gains by the CHP in the March 31 polls, where it secured around 37 percent of the votes, surpassing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) which received around 35 percent. This marked the first time the CHP outperformed the AKP, achieving the highest number of votes.

The CHP's success was widespread, with victories in 35 of the country's 81 provinces, including 14 metropolises. Notably, the main opposition party won in traditional AKP strongholds such as Bursa, Balıkesir, Manisa, Denizli, Uşak, Kütahya, Kırıkkale and Afyonkarahisar.

The BBP, which secured nearly 1.3 percent of the votes in the election, won in Sivas province and achieved victories in 14 districts across the country.

Özel's political engagements are set to continue, with planned visits to Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaoğlu and New Welfare Party (YRP) leader Fatih Erbakan in the upcoming days.

Özel, who initiated a political party tour following the local elections, has met with various political leaders, including President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In a gesture symbolizing the "softening" political climate, Erdoğan recently announced plans to reciprocate Özel's visit to the CHP.