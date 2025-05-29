Cholera outbreak in Sudan capital kills 70 in 2 days: health ministry

FILE - Internally displaced people walk along a street in Juba, South Sudan, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo)

A cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital has killed 70 people in two days, health officials said, as Khartoum battles a fast-spreading epidemic amid a collapse of basic services.

The health ministry for Khartoum State said it had recorded 942 new infections and 25 deaths on Wednesday, following 1,177 cases and 45 deaths on Tuesday.

The surge in infections comes weeks after drone strikes blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) knocked out the water and electricity supply across the capital.

The army-backed government announced last week that it had dislodged RSF fighters from their last positions in Khartoum State two months after retaking the heart of the capital from the paramilitaries.

Greater Khartoum had been a battleground for much of the previous two years, and suffered massive damage to housing and infrastructure.

The cholera outbreak has piled further pressure on an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

The federal health ministry reported 172 deaths in the week to Tuesday, 90 percent of them in Khartoum State.

Authorities say 89 percent of patients in isolation centres are recovering, but warn that deteriorating environmental conditions are driving a surge in cases.

The war between the paramilitaries and the regular army has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 13 million in what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Up to 90 percent of hospitals in the conflict's main battlegrounds have been forced out of service by the fighting.

