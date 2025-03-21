Chinese electric car maker BYD aims for Europe boost

Chinese electric car maker BYD aims for Europe boost

PARIS
Chinese electric car maker BYD aims for Europe boost

Chinese carmaker BYD has vowed to conquer Europe with a new compact electric model and super-fast charging capability to rival continental brands.

"You will see, starting from March or April, our registration numbers will jump" in Europe, company vice-president Stella Li told AFP in an interview at a showroom in Paris.

"This year, BYD sales in the whole of Europe will start increasing."

The group has launched major advertising campaigns including sponsorship of last year's European Championships in football and has opened numerous new showrooms across the continent.

It plans to launch its small format Seagull, to be renamed the Dolphin Surf in Europe, a rival to the Renault 5 and Citroen C3, around the middle of the year, Li said.

In China this week it unveiled a new charging system that it says will allow drivers 470 kilometers of battery life after charging for just five minutes, four times faster than the best systems currently on the market.

"It is really as fast as refuelling a petrol car," Li said. "We are... preparing to bring this kind of cutting-edge technology to Europe in the next few years."

BYD said it doubled its exports in the first two months of 2025 from a year earlier, to 130,000 vehicles. It sold 4.2 million worldwide in 2024, making it the globe's sixth-biggest car firm.

The European Union has imposed a 17-percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to make up for Chinese state subsidies.

EU restrictions "will not change BYD's plan because BYD is like a long-term player", Li insisted.

EU authorities are also reportedly investigating BYD's first European factory, in Hungary, where electric car production is scheduled to start late this year.

"We will be very transparent, very open, working with anybody who wants to do an investigation," Li said.

boost,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
New company launches dip 8.7 percent in February

New company launches dip 8.7 percent in February
Central Bank steps in to calm volatility in markets this week

Central Bank steps in to calm volatility in markets this week
Over 4.3 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in two months

Over 4.3 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in two months
Consumer morale further improves, hitting 22-month high

Consumer morale further improves, hitting 22-month high
Card payments surge more than 50 percent in February

Card payments surge more than 50 percent in February
Trumps call for AI deregulation gets strong backing from Big Tech

Trump's call for AI deregulation gets strong backing from Big Tech
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿