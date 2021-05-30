Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

  • May 30 2021 10:43:00

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

BEIJING-The Associated Press
Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

An automated spacecraft docked with China’s new space station on May 30 carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.

Tianzhou-2 spacecraft reached the Tianhe station eight hours after blasting off from Hainan, an island in the South China Sea, China Manned Space said. It carried space suits, living supplies and equipment and fuel for the station.

Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is third and largest orbital station launched by China’s increasingly ambition space program.

The station’s core module was launched April 29. The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew.

China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what would happen to the rocket from May 29's  launch.

Beijing doesn’t participate in the International Space Station, largely due to U.S. objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program’s secrecy and its military connections.


ARTS & LIFE NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Ways downtown

NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

  2. Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

    Erdoğan inaugurates Çamlıca communications tower

  3. Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

    Research maps psychological cost of pandemic in Turkey

  4. Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

    Time to recognize Azerbaijan as a new regional power: Op-ed

  5. Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace

    Turkey, US agree joint efforts needed for regional peace
Recommended
Brazilians stage more protests against Bolsonaro

Brazilians stage more protests against Bolsonaro
Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant
Austrian Muslims to sue government over controversial Islam map

Austrian Muslims to sue government over controversial 'Islam map'
EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds
Biden pitches $6 trillion budget to ’reimagine’ US economy

Biden pitches $6 trillion budget to ’reimagine’ US economy
Pentagon seeks $522 mln for program that includes YPG/PKK

Pentagon seeks $522 mln for program that includes YPG/PKK
WORLD Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

An automated spacecraft docked with China’s new space station on May 30 carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 47.8 percent in March this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on May 28.
SPORTS Kais the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Chelsea fans piled into the streets surrounding the Stamford Bridge ground of the new kings of European football following their 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Portugal.  