China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions

  • July 15 2020 13:27:00

BEIJING- Agence Frace-Presse
China on July 15 said it would retaliate after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law an act allowing sanctions on banks over Beijing’s clampdown on Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" national security legislation imposed by Beijing on the city, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant U.S. personnel and entities," the ministry said.

 

US,

