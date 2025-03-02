China signals support for tech sector, but concerns linger

China signals support for tech sector, but concerns linger

HONG KONG
China signals support for tech sector, but concerns linger

A simple handshake between President Xi Jinping and once-shunned entrepreneur Jack Ma sent Chinese tech stocks booming in recent weeks as it was interpreted as the latest sign the sector is being brought in from the cold, though experts advise caution.

Beijing launched a regulatory blitz on the industry in 2020 that triggered a massive sell-off, wiping hundreds of billions of dollars from major tech firms' market value.

But there are increasing signals that it is adopting a friendlier attitude, as domestic economic woes persist and leaders nervously eye a heightened trade war with the United States.

"Beijing cannot accomplish its national ambitions of technological independence from the United States and ultimate dominance of cutting-edge technologies without the private sector," Shehzad Qazi, managing director of China Beige Book, told AFP.

The shock release in late January of a sophisticated AI chatbot by Hangzhou-based start-up DeepSeek, which matched U.S. rivals' performance seemingly at a fraction of the cost, could be seen as a stark example of that.

Xi's warm greeting of Ma, who had stayed out of the spotlight since making disparaging comments about the nation's regulators in 2020, is "the latest sign of China more firmly aligning private enterprises with the [Communist] Party's economic and national security ambitions," said Qazi.

But he warned that "Beijing isn't interested in helping companies produce record-breaking earnings or spurring mega rallies in the stock market."

"The outlook for private enterprises is not nearly as bright as the recent market optimism would have you believe," he said.

Observers are keenly awaiting a key annual political gathering in Beijing in the coming days, in the hope it might show whether the government's recently warmed attitude will translate into concrete actions.

A softening towards the tech sector has been under way since 2023, with regulators taking a more supportive stance in a bid to revive business confidence.

China has struggled to meet official growth goals over the past few years as the world's number two economy is beset by a property sector crisis and sluggish consumption.

With hurdles yet to be overcome, Beijing is now eyeing tech products, AI in particular, with renewed interest.

"In theory, AI can help China break through stagnation and deflation" in addition to solving the future labor crunch caused by the country's declining population, analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a recent note.

Local authorities across the country have in recent weeks issued orders to promote the use of AI tools such as DeepSeek to assist in governance.

"DeepSeek's success in AI has revived investor hopes for broader AI adoption and increased enterprise demand in China," said UBS in a note.

The DeepSeek phenomenon has also ignited an intense race within the domestic industry to develop advanced chatbots, with Tencent's release Thursday of its Hunyuan Turbo S model representing the newest contestant.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  2. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  3. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

  4. Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

    Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

  5. Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

    Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute
Recommended
Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Hyundai Motor Türkiye to produce EVs at its İzmit plant

Hyundai Motor Türkiye to produce EVs at its İzmit plant
Manufacturing PMI rises slightly in February

Manufacturing PMI rises slightly in February
Inflation slows for ninth consecutive month, declining below 40 percent

Inflation slows for ninth consecutive month, declining below 40 percent
Trump names cryptocurrencies in US strategic reserve

Trump names cryptocurrencies in US strategic reserve
WORLD Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has told British media that a ceasefire without security guarantees for his country would not bring a lasting end to Russia's invasion after allies called for a truce.
ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿