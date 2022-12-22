China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

TAIPEI
China sends 39 warplanes, 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

China’s military sent 39 planes and three ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday.

China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party's People's Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.

Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, 30 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense.

Those planes flew to the island's southwest and then horizontally all the way to the southeastern side before doubling back, according to a diagram of the flight patterns provided by Taiwan. Among the planes were 21 J-16 fighter jets, 4 H-6 bombers and two early-warning aircraft.

Taiwan said it monitored the Chinese moves through its land-based missile systems, as well as on its own navy vessels.

China's military held large military exercises in August in response to U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Beijing views visits from foreign governments to the island as de facto recognition of the island as independent and a challenge to China's claim of sovereignty.

In its largest military exercises aimed at Taiwan in decades, China sailed ships and flew aircraft regularly across the median of the strait and even fired missiles over Taiwan itself that ended up landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

war planes,

WORLD Israels Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Israels Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government
US storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

US storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Biden tells Zelensky at White House: You will never stand alone

Biden tells Zelensky at White House: 'You will never stand alone'
Musk says hell be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Musk says he'll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found
Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington

Zelensky to meet Biden, address Congress in Washington
Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024

Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024
WORLD Israels Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office.

ECONOMY Nike tops estimates despite hit to profit margins

Nike tops estimates despite hit to profit margins

Nike reported flat profits on higher sales on Dec. 20 in results that topped estimates and lifted shares as strong demand helped counter the drag from heavy discounting due to excessive inventory.

SPORTS Young footballer pointed as successful player for next World Cup

Young footballer pointed as successful player for next World Cup

A young football player who trains in the Beşiktaş Football Academy has been named among the football players who could become successful at the 2026 World Cup by the world-famous sports media organization, the Athletic.