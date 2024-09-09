China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week

BEIJING
China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia this week for a security meeting of BRICS emerging economies, Beijing's foreign ministry announced Monday.

At the invitation of senior Russian official Sergei Shoigu, Wang will attend a meeting of BRICS "high-ranking officials responsible for security matters" and national security advisers, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in an online statement.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of St. Petersburg, Mao added.

Wang's visit comes ahead of a BRICS summit next month that President Xi Jinping is expected to attend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated he was expecting Xi at the Kazan meeting from Oct. 22 to 24.

Putin has sought support from the Chinese leader since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the allies increasing trade to record highs as Moscow faces significant economic sanctions from the West.

The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represents almost half the world's population and has since expanded to include other major emerging economies, including the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Russian media said that the BRICS may view Türkiye’s membership positively, as the country boasts the 17th largest economy in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The group is set to hold a summit in the southwestern city of Kazan next month, in what the Kremlin hopes will be a chance to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances.

Moscow and Beijing both oppose "Western hegemony," particularly what they view as U.S. domination of global affairs, and declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

Last month, Putin said Russia's economic and trade links with China were "yielding results" as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin.

Lawsuit seeks up to 22 years for four in deadly Hatay collapse
﻿