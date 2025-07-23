China says raised 'solemn representations' with EU over Russia sanctions

BEIJING

China's commerce minister lodged "solemn representations" to his EU counterpart over two Chinese banks' inclusion in the bloc's sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, Beijing said on July 23.

EU bosses Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will be in Beijing on July 24 for talks with top Chinese leaders over tense topics like trade and the war in Ukraine but in which few concrete outcomes are expected.

The summit comes less than a week after the EU adopted a sweeping new package of sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, looking to pile more pressure on the Kremlin by lowering a price cap for Moscow's oil exports.

The 18th round of economic measures from Europe against Russia since its 2022 invasion comes as allies hope U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to punish Moscow for stalling peace efforts.

Among other targets, sanctions will be placed on a Russian-owned oil refinery in India and two Chinese banks as the EU seeks to curb Moscow's ties with international partners.

And in talks with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic on July 22, the Chinese commerce ministry said Commerce Minister Wang Wentao "made solemn representations regarding the inclusion of two Chinese financial institutions in the EU's 18th round of sanctions against Russia".

Brussels says China's deepening political and economic relations with Russia since the 2022 invasion represent tacit support for Moscow that have helped its economy weather sweeping Western sanctions. China denies the claims.