China sanctions US firms over Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING

China announced sanctions yesterday against five U.S. defence firms in response to their involvement in arms sales to self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Last month, the U.S. State Department approved a $300-million arms package to strengthen Taipei's joint battle command and control system, prompting Beijing to say it would take unspecified "countermeasures" against the companies involved.

China's foreign ministry yesterday named those companies as BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.

"The countermeasures consist of freezing the properties of those companies in China, including their movable and immovable property, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from transactions and cooperation with them," the ministry said.

"The U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region... seriously harm China's sovereignty and security interests," it added.

Beijing has ratcheted up pressure on Taiwan since independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen took power there in 2016.

It regularly sends warplanes and vessels near the island, where the defence ministry recently also reported several sightings of balloons from the mainland.

Both Washington and Taipei have warned Beijing against seeking to influence the presidential elections being held in Taiwan this month.