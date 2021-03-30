China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

  • March 30 2021 09:12:00

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

BEIJING-The Associated Press
China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced on March 30 after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature.

China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on March 30 that will give Beijing more control over the makeup of the city’s legislature.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes to Annexes I and II of the Basic Law, which has governed Hong Kong since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese officials have said the committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader would had the added power of choosing “a fairly large proportion" of the legislature.

They have not said how many seats that would be. The Legislative Council, as the body is called, will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of members who are directly elected. Currently, half the legislature is chosen in direct elections.

The Election Committee will also be expanded from 1,200 to 1,500 members.

The full National People’s Congress rubber-stamped a proposal in early March that authorized the Standing Committee to amend the Basic Law. The next step is for Hong Kong to revise its election laws and hold an election under them.

Under the changes, a committee will also be established to review the qualifications of candidates for office in Hong Kong to ensure the city is governed by “patriots,” in the language of the central government.

The political opposition in Hong Kong _ which has advocated for more democracy, not less, sees the changes as part of a broader effort to keep them out of office.

In part, it comes down to the definition of patriots. The opposition has tried to block legislation by filibustering a key legislative committee for months and disrupting legislative proceedings.

Beijing, which prioritizes political stability, sees these actions as unduly interfering with the governing of Hong Kong and wants to keep these actors out of government.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

    Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

  2. Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

    Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

  3. In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

    In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

  4. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577
Recommended
Brazils Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts
Global leaders call for new pandemic treaty

Global leaders call for new pandemic treaty
Turkish Cypriot leader reiterates two-state solution alternative

Turkish Cypriot leader reiterates two-state solution alternative
Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town

Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town
England eases coronavirus curbs but Europe reels from surges

England eases coronavirus curbs but Europe reels from surges
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal set free

Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal set free
WORLD Brazils Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on March 29 in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country.
ECONOMY Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

The Turkey Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) on March 29 signed an environment-focused credit agreement worth $170 million with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), aiming to support renewable energy projects.
SPORTS No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

March 30's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons, said Turkish authorities on March 29. 