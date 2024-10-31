China factory output expands for first time in six months

China factory output expands for first time in six months

BEIJING
China factory output expands for first time in six months

China's manufacturing output expanded this month for the first time since April, official data showed on Thursday, rare good news for leaders struggling to boost activity in the world's second-largest activity.

The country is battling sluggish domestic consumption, a persistent crisis in the property sector and soaring government debt, all of which threaten Beijing's official growth target for this year.

In October, China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key measure of industrial output, was 50.1, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced, up from 49.8 in September.

A figure above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity.

The key indicator had slid for six months, with the last positive PMI recorded in April, when it stood at 50.4.

The NBS said Thursday’s data release showed the "business climate of the manufacturing industry has rebounded."

Beijing has in recent weeks unveiled a slew of measures to funnel cash into the economy, including several key rate cuts and looser restrictions on home-buying.

But many investors say they are still waiting to see official confirmation of a major fiscal stimulus plan, expected to come at a meeting of top officials next week.

The standing committee of the National People's Congress -- China's rubber-stamp parliament -- will gather in Beijing from Nov. 4 to 8 for deliberations that state media say will involve economic planning.

Beijing is targeting annual growth this year of around five percent, a goal that officials have recently insisted is within reach.

The IMF revised its forecast for China's growth this year down slightly to 4.8 percent in a report published last week.

factory ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
Turkish consumers’ demand for gold plunges in third quarter

Turkish consumers’ demand for gold plunges in third quarter
Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months
Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September
BoJ cautions against high uncertainties after election

BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election
German airline workers warn of decline in the industry

German airline workers warn of decline in the industry
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿