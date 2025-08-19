China extends anti-subsidy probe into EU dairy products

BEIJING

China on Monday extended its anti-subsidy investigation into European Union dairy imports, another blow in an ongoing trade row between the two giant economies.

The investigation will be extended by six months to February 21, 2026, due to the "complexity of the case", China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Beijing began the probe -- which covers imports of some cheese, milk, and cream -- in August 2024, after the EU moved towards imposing hefty import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

The EU argues that Beijing's subsidies help Chinese vehicle brands undercut European competitors.

Beijing denies that claim and announced what were widely seen as retaliatory probes into imported European pork, brandy and dairy products.

The EU imposed extra import taxes of up to 35 percent on Chinese EV imports last October.

Beijing later lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization, which said in April that it would set up an expert panel to assess the EU's decision.

In June, Beijing extended its investigation into EU pork products until December.

It imposed duties on EU brandy in July, but exempted major producers if they stuck to a minimum price.

That month, European Council President Antonio Costa said that the bloc wanted "concrete progress on issues related to trade and the economy" during an EU-China summit held in Beijing.

But deep divisions remain over trade, and the EU fears that subsidised Chinese goods could overwhelm European markets.

The two sides are also discussing setting minimum prices for Chinese EVs, but have yet to reach any agreement.