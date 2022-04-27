China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

  • April 27 2022 09:21:00

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

BEIJING
China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals, but has not previously been detected in humans.

China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday said a four-year-old boy living in central Henan province tested positive for the strain after being hospitalised earlier this month with a fever and other symptoms.

The boy’s family raised chickens at home and lived in an area populated by wild ducks, the NHC said in a statement.

The boy was infected directly by birds and the strain was not found to have "the ability to effectively infect humans", the commission said.

It added that tests of the boy’s close human contacts found "no abnormalities".

The NHC said the boy’s case was a "one-off cross-species transmission, and the risk of large-scale transmission is low".

It warned the public to nevertheless stay away from dead or sick birds and seek immediate treatment for fever or respiratory symptoms.

Avian influenza occurs mainly in wild birds and poultry. Cases of transmission between humans are extremely rare.

The H5N1 and H7N9 strains of bird flu, detected in 1997 and 2013, respectively, have been responsible for most cases of human illness from avian influenza, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

Human infections of zoonotic, or animal-borne, influenzas are "primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, but do not result in efficient transmission of these viruses between people", according to the World Health Organisation.

In 2012, H3N8 was blamed for the deaths of more than 160 seals off the northeastern coast of the United States after it caused deadly pneumonia in the animals.

WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Four Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli strikes near Damascus: state media

Four Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli strikes near Damascus: state media
A Musk-owned Twitter opens door to potential Trump return

A Musk-owned Twitter opens door to potential Trump return
Russia to cut Poland, Bulgaria gas over Ukraine

Russia to cut Poland, Bulgaria gas over Ukraine
Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry
Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-election

Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-election
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and takes it private

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and takes it private
WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

ECONOMY HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC said yesterday that first-quarter profits dropped nearly 30 percent owing to higher-than-expected credit losses and inflation but the Asia-focused lending giant remained upbeat about its outlook.

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.