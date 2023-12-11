China deflation accelerated in November

China deflation accelerated in November

BEIJING
China deflation accelerated in November

Deflation in China accelerated in November, official data showed on Dec. 9, underlining the difficulties the world's second-largest economy faces in reviving slowing demand.

The figures came after President Xi Jinping said on Dec. 8 that the Asian giant's post-pandemic recovery was "still at a critical stage" and warned of "increasing adverse factors in the international political and economic environment."

The consumer price index, the main gauge of inflation, fell 0.5 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

NBS official Dong Lijuan said in a statement that the decline was linked to "downward fluctuations in the prices of energy and food."

The corresponding figure for October was a decline of 0.2 percent.

While deflation suggests goods were cheaper, it poses a threat to the broader economy as consumers tend to postpone purchases in the hopes of further reductions.

A lack of demand can then force companies to cut production, freeze hiring or lay off workers, while potentially also having to discount existing stocks - dampening profitability even as costs remain the same.

China's economy grew a modest 4.9 percent in the third quarter, slightly below Beijing's annual target of around five percent, which is one of its lowest in years.

Xi urged measures to boost the economy at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Dec. 8.

"It is necessary to focus on accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, expand domestic demand, (and) prevent and defuse risks," he said.

Officials have struggled to sustain a recovery from the impact of the pandemic, even after removing strict and at times draconian containment measures at the end of 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

    Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

  2. Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

    Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

  3. 350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

    350-year-old tree transformed into sculpture

  4. Drug trafficking ring busted in multiple raids, minister says

    Drug trafficking ring busted in multiple raids, minister says

  5. Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

    Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine
Recommended
Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions

Sabancı invests in US-based Fernhay Solutions
Federal Reserve expected to pause again as inflation edges closer to its target

Federal Reserve expected to pause again as inflation edges closer to its target
Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant
Central Bank’s reserves reach new record level

Central Bank’s reserves reach new record level
Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 126 percent in third quarter

Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 126 percent in third quarter
IEA chief Birol awarded French Legion of Honor

IEA chief Birol awarded French Legion of Honor
WORLD Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia on Monday unveiled plans to slash the number of migrants arriving in the country, hoping to curb a post-pandemic surge and address voter anger at the rising cost of living.
ECONOMY Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

Top officials discuss Türkiye, US trade ties

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat spoke with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to discuss bilateral and commercial ties.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.