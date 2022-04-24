China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of ‘grim’ situation

  • April 24 2022 09:18:00

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of ‘grim’ situation

SHANGHAI
China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of ‘grim’ situation

Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started, while China’s capital Beijing warned of a "grim" situation with rising infections.

The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.

China’s biggest city only announced its first fatalities on April 18, despite reporting thousands of cases each day in recent weeks.

It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases.

Shanghai’s previous highest daily toll since lockdown was 12, reported a day earlier.

The city of 25 million has struggled to provide fresh food to those confined at home, while patients have reported trouble accessing regular medical care as thousands of health staff were deployed for Covid testing and treatment.

Censors have battled to scrub the online backlash against the prolonged lockdown.

Meanwhile 22 new infections were reported in the capital Beijing, after warnings from an official on Saturday that the city must take urgent action.

Health official Pang Xinghuo said preliminary observations suggested Covid had been "spreading invisibly" within the capital for a week now, affecting "schools, tour groups and many families".

"The risk of continued and hidden transmission is high, and the situation is grim," Tian Wei of Beijing’s Municipal Party Committee told a press briefing.

"The whole city of Beijing must act immediately."

COVID-19, pandemic,

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

    Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

  2. Property sales abroad deemed service exports: Official Gazette

    Property sales abroad deemed service exports: Official Gazette

  3. Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop

    Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop

  4. Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

    Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

  5. Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

    Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad
Recommended
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
10 dead, 16 missing in Japan sightseeing boat accident

10 dead, 16 missing in Japan sightseeing boat accident
Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff
Macron battles far-right Le Pen for French presidency

Macron battles far-right Le Pen for French presidency
Top US officials to meet Zelensky on first wartime visit to Kiev

Top US officials to meet Zelensky on first wartime visit to Kiev
One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia

One killed, several injured as 5.7 quake shakes Bosnia
WORLD Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.

ECONOMY Finance minister meets int’l investors

Finance minister meets int’l investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has underlined that the Turkish economy continues to draw interest from international investors during his visit to the U.S. capital.
SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.