China consumer prices rise, factory gate ends deflation streak

China consumer prices rise, factory gate ends deflation streak

BEIJING
China consumer prices rise, factory gate ends deflation streak

People visit a supermarket in Shanghai on April 10, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

China's consumer prices rose in March, official data showed on April 10, while factory gate prices returned to positive territory for the first time in more than three years, stoked by soaring oil prices due to the Middle East war.

Leaders in the world's second-largest economy have vowed to make domestic consumption a main driver of growth, shifting away from traditional drivers such as exports and manufacturing.

But results have been lacklustre, with consumers unwilling to spend as the economy lags.

The consumer price index, came in at 1 percent in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), falling slightly below the 1.1 percent increase forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

It is still well below the government's two percent target for the year.

It edged lower from the 1.3 percent recorded in February, which had marked the biggest year-on-year jump since January 2023, spurred by a spike in travel and shopping surge during the Lunar New Year holiday.

NBS data on Friday also showed that prices at the factory gate, which had been stuck in negative territory since October 2022, showed signs of recovery.

The producer price index increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year, reversing a drop of 0.9 percent in February, which marked the slowest pace of deflation since July 2024.

In March, following the Spring Festival holiday, consumer demand "seasonally" declined, NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.

But the rise in gasoline prices bolstered consumer prices, Dong added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats
Türkiye says Saudi transit visas restore key overland trade corridor

Türkiye says Saudi transit visas restore key overland trade corridor
Türkiye launches first overseas deep-sea drilling mission off Somalia

Türkiye launches first overseas deep-sea drilling mission off Somalia
US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year
Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high
Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek

Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek
Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿