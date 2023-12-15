China blasts UK, US 'malicious intentions in messing up Hong Kong'

China blasts UK, US 'malicious intentions in messing up Hong Kong'

BEIJING
China blasts UK, US malicious intentions in messing up Hong Kong

China on Friday accused Britain and the United States of "malicious intentions" after they condemned Hong Kong police for offering bounties for information leading to the capture of five overseas activists.

The city's authorities said Thursday that the wanted individuals would be pursued "till the end" as they offered HK$1,000,000 ($128,000) bounties for help catching them.

The move was strongly condemned by Washington, while London called it "a threat to our democracy and fundamental human rights".

But China said Friday that the Hong Kong police force's desire to arrest the activists was "necessary and legitimate" on national security grounds and was in line with international law.

"The national security laws of other countries, including the U.S. and Britain, also have extraterritorial effects," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a regular press briefing.

"By cheering on these anti-China individuals that are bringing havoc to Hong Kong, the U.S. and Britain are exposing their malicious intentions in messing up Hong Kong," Mao added.

Hong Kong authorities said the five were suspected of incitement to secession, incitement to subversion, and foreign collusion — crimes that can carry sentences of up to life in prison.

US, UK, accusations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

Şimşek meets with investors in Spain
LATEST NEWS

  1. Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

    Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

  2. Ankaragücü president gets lifetime ban for punching referee

    Ankaragücü president gets lifetime ban for punching referee

  3. İYİ Party's solo run bid sparks further key departures

    İYİ Party's solo run bid sparks further key departures

  4. CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara

    CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara

  5. Philippines to study constitution change for investment push: Marcos

    Philippines to study constitution change for investment push: Marcos
Recommended
Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party
Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed
Venezuela, Guyana agree not to use force to settle land dispute

Venezuela, Guyana agree not to 'use force' to settle land dispute
Israel hits Gaza in war it says will last months

Israel hits Gaza in war it says will last 'months'
Israel begins flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater: Report

Israel begins flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater: Report
Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine

Confident Putin vows victory in Ukraine
WORLD Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan's ruling party on Friday nominated incumbent President Ilham Aliyev for re-election next year, a move expected to extend the decades-long rule of the Aliyev family.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has held a meeting in Spain with representatives of Spanish companies and the finance industry.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.