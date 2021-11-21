Chief adviser of presidency appointed to UNESCO post

  • November 21 2021 14:24:00

Chief adviser of presidency appointed to UNESCO post

ANKARA
Chief adviser of presidency appointed to UNESCO post

Gülnur Aybet, a senior adviser to the Turkish Presidency, has been appointed as the permanent representative of Turkey to UNESCO.

The decision of the appointment was published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 20.

Aybet, who has been serving as the chief adviser to the president since October 2016, received her undergraduate degree from Royal Holloway University of London, the U.K., her master’s from Southampton University, her second master’s degree from King’s College, University of London, and her PhD in international relations from the University of Nottingham in England.

Working as a lecturer in the Department of International Relations and Political Science at Kent University in England between 2001-2013, she also held teaching positions at Nottingham University and Bilkent University in Turkey. Aybet, whose areas of expertise are international security, transatlantic relations within the scope of NATO and the EU, and the post-war state and security structure, came back to Turkey from the U.K. in 2013 to establish the department of international relations at Istanbul Özyeğin University.

Managing many research projects for NATO, the Foreign Ministry, the British Academy and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK), she also served as a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) European Regional Future Council between 2018 and 2019.

After leading the Department of Political Science at Bahçeşehir University between 2014 and 2016, she held the position as a member of the International Relations Faculty of the Yıldız Technical University between 2017 and 2018.

Aybet has given lectures at the National Defense University as a visiting professor since 2018.

ARTS & LIFE Chief adviser of presidency appointed to UNESCO post

Chief adviser of presidency appointed to UNESCO post
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

    Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

  2. Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

  3. Hamas acknowledges 'critical' Turkish role at political level

    Hamas acknowledges 'critical' Turkish role at political level

  4. State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

    State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

  5. CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices

    CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices
Recommended
Storyboards for doomed Dune film up for auction

Storyboards for doomed 'Dune' film up for auction
Classical Rome hosts first contemporary art fair

'Classical' Rome hosts first contemporary art fair
DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire Don’t Look Up

DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire 'Don’t Look Up'
Seal of Hittite prince found in mound

Seal of Hittite prince found in mound
Oldest jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco
Piri Reis’ world map on display at Topkapı Palace

Piri Reis’ world map on display at Topkapı Palace
WORLD Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said on Nov. 20 that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union’s eastern frontier.

ECONOMY CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices

CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices

The main opposition party has called on chain markets to not raise prices and the government to issue interest-free loans to farmers in a bid to keep the food supply intact and uninterrupted before harsh winter conditions make life much more difficult to consumers.

SPORTS Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 on Nov. 20 to sit in the third spot in the Turkish Süper Lig standings.