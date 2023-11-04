Charlize Theron unveils philanthropy journey

Charlize Theron unveils philanthropy journey

NEW YORK
Charlize Theron unveils philanthropy journey

Charlize Theron has expressed the moment her role in philanthropy clicked into place to encourage people to find ways to help people in need. 

The Oscar-winning actress had been talking with community leaders in her homeland of South Africa about how they could tackle the AIDS epidemic there.

“We heard them say, ‘We know what to do, but we just need the resources to do it,’” Theron said on Nov. 2 at the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit in Manhattan.

“And I thought, ‘Oh, wait, I can do that,” the actress said.

As a result, she created the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in 2007 to fund community leaders in South Africa who were already working on the AIDS epidemic and then expanded to gender equity issues.

“Our philosophy is always listening and they’ll tell us what we need to do and then we help with that,” Theron told The Associated Press in an interview backstage before her appearance at the summit.

“Philanthropy, for me, comes down to a very simple question: ‘What can I do?’,” said Stellene Volandes, Town & Country’s editor in chief. “When you feel like there is something you might be able to do, it means you still have hope, and it gives each and every one of us a role in making the world better.”

Volandes said philanthropy has been part of Town & Country essentially since the magazine launched in 1846. She said the Philanthropy Summit began in 2013 at a time when “the age of the anonymous donor was close to being over.”

journey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

    Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

  2. Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel

    Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel

  3. Erdoğan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

    Erdoğan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

  4. Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal 

    Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal 

  5. Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing, injuring dozens

    Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing, injuring dozens
Recommended
The Beatles’ new single ‘Now and Then’ released

The Beatles’ new single ‘Now and Then’ released
Missy Elliott, George Michael to enter Rock Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott, George Michael to enter Rock Hall of Fame
US ballet theater returns to China after a decade

US ballet theater returns to China after a decade
Ornithological society to rename dozens of birds

Ornithological society to rename dozens of birds
New addition to WWII museum addresses world-shaping legacy

New addition to WWII museum addresses world-shaping legacy
Renowned glass artist featured in new film

Renowned glass artist featured in new film
WORLD Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal

Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal 

Former President Donald Trump is expanding his support in Florida as he seeks to bury the presidential ambitions of Gov. Ron DeSantis in their shared home state.
ECONOMY Apple sales lose ground, but iPhone growth strong

Apple sales lose ground, but iPhone growth strong

Apple has reported that sales fell for the fourth consecutive quarter when compared to the prior year, but profit rose on the back iPhones and services.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.