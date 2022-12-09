Charlize Theron honored at Women in Entertainment gala

Charlize Theron honored at Women in Entertainment gala

LOS ANGELES
For once, Charlize Theron has begun to witness more women in power roles with the film industry.

“Women are tearing down the whole … building,” Theron said after she received the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner was handed the award by her friend Seth Rogen for excelling as a trailblazer and her philanthropy work in Hollywood.

Theron praised female leaders who have paved ways as heads of studio departments, directors, producers and those that have created their own production companies. She said women should lean on each other as resources to strengthen their voices.

“I want us to keep each other accountable, use each other as resources and push each other to keep using our voices and platforms for something greater than ourselves,” Theron said. The actor said she’s been inspired by young people through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which is an organization dedicated to making a difference for people in South Africa.

“In the face of what we would consider adversity or concrete ceilings, they see opportunity and room for change, growth and inclusion,” Theron said.

Previous honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston and Barbra Streisand.

In a heartfelt speech, Rogen called Theron the most impressive person he has been around. He then joked about how he’s physically intimidated to work with Theron on a project because “she murders people in every movie she does.”

Rogen’s joke drew a collective laugh from the audience. The actor delivered more comic relief when he jokingly took a jab at an absent Kim Kardashian, who was a scheduled presenter at the event.

“I have seen every episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I know she’s not doing something more important than this,” Rogen said as the audience members laughed and applauded. He then added: “She’s never done nothing more important than this.”

 

