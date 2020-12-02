Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu welcomed the nation's first-ever gold medal-winning women's national rhythmic gymnastics team at his office on Dec. 1 in the capital Ankara.

"It's a great pleasure for us to host you here," said Kasapoğlu. "You're in our ministry as champions."

The Turkish women beat Ukraine in 3 hoops, 2 pairs of clubs to give Turkey a gold medal Nov. 29 in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships tournament.

"We're proud of you. You proved the power of Turkish sports, youth and women in the best way. You made us, your families and our beloved nation happy," he said.