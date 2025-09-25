‘C’est la vie,’ Greek PM says on disagreements with Türkiye

‘C’est la vie,’ Greek PM says on disagreements with Türkiye

NEW YORK
‘C’est la vie,’ Greek PM says on disagreements with Türkiye

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has underlined that communication channels with Türkiye remain open, even after a planned meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in New York was canceled during the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level week.

Mitsotakis was scheduled to meet Erdoğan on Sept. 23 at the Turkish House, but the encounter was first postponed and then scrapped, as the Turkish president attended a gathering of Arab and Muslim leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Greek public has already begun debating the reasons behind the cancellation.

According to Greek daily Kathimerini, the meeting will not be rescheduled.

Turkish officials, cited by Turkish daily Milliyet, said Ankara pulled the plug after Athens publicized the meeting in advance, despite an agreement that it would only be announced afterward.

“Having an open channel of communication with Türkiye does not mean that we agree on all issues. I have met President Erdogan seven times since I became prime minister,” Mitsotakis told the Wall Street Journal in interview.

The Greek premier said that these meetings were not always easy, but he always advocates for discussing problems openly and keeping channels open.

“If what we do sometimes causes discomfort to Türkiye, so be it. C’est la vie, as the French would say,” he remarked.

Mitsotakis also addressed tensions over Greece’s hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete, where U.S. energy giant Chevron has shown interest.

“We have nothing to discuss with Türkiye regarding Chevron,” he said.

Despite these disagreements, Mitsotakis stressed that cooperation with Ankara is still possible where interests align.

“We will continue to engage constructively and try to find projects of mutual interest.”

Tourism was highlighted as one such area, Mitsotakis noted, adding that that more than 100,000 Turkish citizens have visited Greece’s Eastern Aegean islands over the last two years through an fast-track visa scheme.

“This is an example of how people-to-people relationships can create positive steps in bilateral relations,” he said, adding that Turkish visitors are warmly welcomed across Greece.

The prime minister reiterated that dialogue does not mean compromise on sovereignty:

“While we maintain dialogue with Türkiye, we exercise our rights and make decisions based on Greece’s interests,” he said, signaling that differences over energy or maritime boundaries will not derail ongoing engagement.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

    Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

  2. Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

    Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

  3. Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

    Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

  4. Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

    Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

  5. Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case

    Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case
Recommended
Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank
Danish airport closes again after suspected new drone sighting

Danish airport closes again after suspected new drone sighting
Trump announces steep new tariffs, reviving trade war

Trump announces steep new tariffs, reviving trade war
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
US sanctions on Türkiyes defense sector may be lifted very soon: Trump

US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump
Palestinians warn of ‘open-air prison’ as Israel shuts West Bank crossing

Palestinians warn of ‘open-air prison’ as Israel shuts West Bank crossing
WORLD Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza war, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and China, citing “uncertain and challenging times” as a reason to deepen bilateral ties.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿