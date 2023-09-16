Central government budget posts surplus in August

Central government budget posts surplus in August

ANKARA
Central government budget posts surplus in August

The central government budget produced a surplus of 51.27 billion Turkish Liras in August, thanks to strong tax revenues.

Budget expenditures grew 86 percent last month to 563 billion liras, with interest payments rising 285 percent from August 2022 to 87 billion liras, data from the Finance Ministry showed on Sept. 15.

The annual increase in non-interest expenditures was 70 percent.

Overall revenues, on the other hand, rose by 100 percent to amount to 614 billion liras.

Tax revenues leaped 100 percent, with the value-added tax collection increasing 288 percent year-on-year to 51 billion liras, while special consumption tax revenues rose 165 percent from August 2022 to 104.1 billion.

Consequently, the budget produced a primary surplus of 138 billion last month.

In the first eight months of 2023, the budget deficit amounted to 383 billion liras, against a surplus of 33.1 billion liras in the same period of 2022.

The primary surplus, however, declined by 126 percent year-on-year to 16.7 billion liras.

The government’s new medium-term program forecast a budget deficit of 1.63 trillion liras, or 6.4 percent of the expected GDP in 2023. The government expects the deficit to decline to 6 percent of national income in 2024.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan

Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan

    Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan

  2. Aid groups sound alarm in Libya as hopes fade for flood survivors

    Aid groups sound alarm in Libya as hopes fade for flood survivors

  3. Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump 

    Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump 

  4. Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI

    Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI

  5. Floods wiped out quarter of Greek farm produce

    Floods wiped out quarter of Greek farm produce
Recommended
Turkish textile industry facing multiple challenges

Turkish textile industry facing multiple challenges
Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI

Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI
Floods wiped out quarter of Greek farm produce

Floods wiped out quarter of Greek farm produce
EU seeking to secure raw materials supply

EU seeking to secure raw materials supply
Data show signs China’s slowdown may be easing

Data show signs China’s slowdown may be easing
Home sales reach this year’s highest level in August

Home sales reach this year’s highest level in August
WORLD Aid groups sound alarm in Libya as hopes fade for flood survivors

Aid groups sound alarm in Libya as hopes fade for flood survivors

Aid groups warned of growing risk posed by the spread of disease that could compound the humanitarian crisis in Libya, as hopes dwindled Saturday of finding more survivors days after deadly flooding.
ECONOMY Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI

Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies use AI

Some 5.5 percent of Turkish companies reported that they use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, up from 3.5 percent in 2022.
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.