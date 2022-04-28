Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

  • April 28 2022 16:11:00

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

ANKARA
Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Turkey’s Central Bank has lifted its annual consumer price inflation forecast for 2022 from 23.2 percent three months ago to 42.8 percent.

The bank, which unveiled its quarterly inflation report yesterday, said it also revised upwards its end-2023 forecast from a previous 8.2 percent to 23.2 percent. It expects the annual inflation rate to ease to 8.3 percent at the end of 2024.

Consumer prices increased by 5.46 percent from February to March, the latest inflation data showed. Turkey’s annual consumer price inflation rate, consequently, climbed from 54.4 percent to 61.1 percent.

“We are aware that low-income groups are deeply affected, and we take the matter seriously. Inflation will start to decline after May,” Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said at the launch of the second edition of this year’s inflation report in Ankara.

Necessary measures are being taken to bring inflation lower, he said, citing subsidies provided for electricity and food. “The government and other stakeholders will take necessary actions depending on the developments.

The stable course of the Turkish lira in the first quarter averted a more negative outlook on inflation, the Central Bank said in the report.

With the liraization strategy, while the sensitivity to the exchange rate in inflation and pricing behavior is taken into account in the short term, structural steps are being taken to strengthen the permanent improvement in the current account balance by supporting production and exports in the medium term, according to the Central Bank.

The steps taken within the scope of the liraization strategy will be used decisively until strong indicators pointing to a permanent decrease in inflation are formed, it said.

Kavcıoğlu noted that the increase in the number of foreign tourist arrivals continues.

“Expectations regarding the tourism sector are positive. There are significant increases in demand and reservations from Europe and the Middle East. We do not foresee problems in the tourism sector, on the contrary, we expect a strong recovery which will have a positive impact on the current account balance,” the governor said.

In its report, the bank reiterated that the monetary policy stance will continue to be determined with the focus on evaluating the sources of the risks to inflation, their permanence and how they can be controlled by monetary policy, targeting sustainable price stability with a solid approach.

The disinflationary effects of monetary policy decisions will become more visible and permanent once the global peace is reestablished and the base effects of inflation are eliminated, it said.

Economy,

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

    Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

  3. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

  4. Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

    Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

  5. Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey

    Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey
Recommended
Mercedes profits rise on higher prices

Mercedes profits rise on higher prices
Australian inflation hits 20-year high

Australian inflation hits 20-year high
Retail sector sees Eid shopping boom

Retail sector sees Eid shopping boom
EU court rejects Airbnb challenge to Brussels tax law

EU court rejects Airbnb challenge to Brussels tax law
IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’

IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’
HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Turkey’s Central Bank has lifted its annual consumer price inflation forecast for 2022 from 23.2 percent three months ago to 42.8 percent.

SPORTS Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

All eyes will be on the Black Sea province of Trabzon this weekend as the city’s 800,000 population has already been tripled with the local football team’s fans flocking to the region from various parts of the country and Europe to celebrate the upcoming Turkish Süper Lig trophy after 38 years, locals have said.