Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

ANKARA
Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 45 percent after eight straight months of rate hikes.

Since June 2023, the bank increased the one-week repo auction rate by a cumulative 3,650 basis points. Last month, it lifted the rate by 250 basis points to 45 percent and said that the monetary tightness required to establish the disinflation course was achieved.

“The current level of the policy rate will be maintained until there is a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and until inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range,” the Central Bank said on Feb. 22 in a statement released after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The MPC met for the first time after Fatih Karahan took the helm of the Central Bank earlier this month.

Monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in the inflation outlook is anticipated, the bank added.

The committee will continue to implement macroprudential policies in a way to preserve the functionality of the market mechanism and macro-financial stability, the statement said, adding that the monetary transmission mechanism will be supported in case of unanticipated developments in credit growth and deposit rates.

“In order to support the monetary tightness, developments in market liquidity will be closely monitored and sterilization tools will be effectively used whenever needed.”

Taking into account the lagged effects of monetary tightening, the committee will determine its policy decisions in a way that will create monetary and financial conditions necessary to ensure a decline in the underlying trend of inflation and to reach the 5 percent inflation target in the medium term, according to the statement.

The bank said it will closely monitor the alignment of inflation expectations and pricing behavior with projections and the impact of wage increases on inflation.

The determination in tight monetary stance will continue to contribute to the Turkish Lira’s real appreciation process, which is a key element of disinflation, according to the bank.

Due to month-specific and time-dependent price and wage adjustments, the underlying trend of monthly inflation rose in January in line with the inflation projections, the bank said but noted that recent indicators suggest that domestic demand continues to moderate.

The annual inflation rate accelerated from 64.77 percent in December 2023 to 64.86 percent.

In its quarterly inflation report released this month, the bank kept its inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025 unchanged from the previous at 36 percent and 14 percent.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

    Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

  2. MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

    MİT 'neutralizes' senior PKK member in Syria

  3. Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

    Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

  4. Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

    Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

  5. Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

    Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy
Recommended
VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China
HSBC reports record profit of $30.3 bln in 2023

HSBC reports 'record profit' of $30.3 bln in 2023
Indian farmers resume Delhi protest push after talks fail

Indian farmers resume Delhi protest push after talks fail
Treasury squeezes tenants to claim rental taxes

Treasury squeezes tenants to claim rental taxes
German economy buffeted by perfect storm

German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'
China cuts key mortgage rate to boost economy

China cuts key mortgage rate to boost economy
WORLD Kremlin says shameful for Biden to call Putin SOB

Kremlin says 'shameful' for Biden to call Putin 'SOB'

The Kremlin on Thursday said it was a "huge shame" that U.S. President Joe Biden had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB".
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 45 percent after eight straight months of rate hikes.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿