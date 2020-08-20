Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

  • August 20 2020 14:23:00

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

The Turkish Central Bank on Aug. 20 kept its one-week repo rate- also known as the bank's policy rate- constant at 8.25%, holding it unchanged for the third straight month.

The decision was announced in a statement following the bank's eighth Monetary Policy Committee (MCP) meeting of 2020.

"The gradual normalization of pandemic-specific financial measures and recent tightening steps taken in liquidity management are judged to support macrofinancial stability," said the bank statement.

Saying that uncertainties over domestic and external demand conditions remain significant, the bank stressed that it will continue with liquidity measures.

In recent weeks the bank has taken several steps to tighten liquidity conditions to support the Turkish lira such as halving the overnight borrowing limits of lenders and cutting liquidity limits offered to primary dealers to zero.

Underlining that the economic recovery which started in May is picking up pace, the bank said the level of the real exchange rate will support the current account balance in the coming days.

On Friday, Anadolu Agency’s Finance Desk survey of 22 economists forecast the bank would hold interest rates steady, with just four predicting a rise, ranging between 0.25 and 1.75 percentage points

At the committee’s last two meetings held in June and July, the bank kept its one-week repo rate at 8.25%, following a gradual cut of 375 basis points from 12% over the preceding months.

Last year, in eight meetings, the bank cut the rate by a total of 1,200 basis points, from 24%.

After holding eight meetings last year, this year the bank boosted the number of MPC meetings to 12.

Turkey, Interest Rates,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

    Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

  2. Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

    Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

  3. France should be tamed…

    France should be tamed…

  4. Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

    Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

  5. 167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas

    167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas
Recommended
E-commerce volume up 64% in H1 amid COVID-19

E-commerce volume up 64% in H1 amid COVID-19
Turkish defense firms make world’s top 100 list

Turkish defense firms make world’s top 100 list

Trade Ministry’s first criminal lab starts service

Trade Ministry’s first criminal lab starts service
Turkey’s first integrated solar panel facility opened in Ankara

Turkey’s first integrated solar panel facility opened in Ankara
Fairs to restart in Sept amid normalization

Fairs to restart in Sept amid normalization
Turkish private sectors foreign debt falls in June

Turkish private sector's foreign debt falls in June
WORLD Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany has recorded 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed on Aug. 20. 
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

The Turkish Central Bank on Aug. 20 kept its one-week repo rate- also known as the bank's policy rate- constant at 8.25%, holding it unchanged for the third straight month.

SPORTS Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe signed Turkish-German forward Sinan Gümüş on Aug. 19. 