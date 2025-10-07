Syrian president meets SDF amid ceasefire in Aleppo

Syrian president meets SDF amid ceasefire in Aleppo

DAMASCUS
Syrian president meets SDF amid ceasefire in Aleppo

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Oct. 7 met with YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) head Mazloum Abdi in the presence of U.S. officials, after deadly clashes overnight in Aleppo city.

It is the first encounter since July between Sharaa and Abdi and comes as implementation of a March deal between the two on integrating Kurdish institutions in the country's north and northeast into the state has largely stalled.

U.S. envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the U.S. military's Central Command, were also attending in the meeting in Damascus.

The meeting came after Damascus and SDF agreed a ceasefire in Aleppo, after tensions between the two sides escalated into bombardments on the northern city.

At least one member of Syria's domestic security forces and a civilian were killed on Oct. 6 in bombardments on Aleppo attributed to Kurdish forces, Syrian state television reported.

Tensions have heightened between Damascus and the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in north and northeast Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based watchdog, separately said Syrian government forces used explosive drones in two Aleppo neighborhoods with Kurdish majority residents, Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh.

It said communications in those districts were cut and they were surrounded by Syrian army reinforcements.

Since the toppling of former leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Aleppo has been ruled by Syria's new authorities.

Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, however, remain controlled by Kurdish units linked to the SDF.

State news agency SANA said several wounded civilians had been taken to hospital.

It later reported that the two sides reached a ceasefire agreement in both neighborhoods, without providing further detail.

Meanwhile, Syrian authorities announced results of elections for the first assembly to form since the ouster of longtime ruler Assad.

Women and minorities were under-represented in the weekend ballot for members of Syria's transitional parliament.

Electoral commission spokesperson Nawar Najmeh told a press conference that only four percent of the 119 members selected were women, noting the number "is not proportionate to the status of women in Syrian society and their role in political, economic and social life.”

Najmeh said only two Christians were among the winners, calling the representation "weak considering the proportion of Christians in Syria.”

He said that "perhaps the president's third could compensate" for some underrepresented components of Syrian society but rejected any quota system.

 

Ahmad al-Sharaa,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  2. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

  3. Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

    Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

  4. Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

    Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

  5. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

    Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Recommended
US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel

Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel
Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF
Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Türkiye next month

Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Türkiye next month
Gaza marks 2nd anniversary of war amid relentless attacks, peace talks

Gaza marks 2nd anniversary of war amid relentless attacks, peace talks
Ukraine strike on Russia-held region kills four

Ukraine strike on Russia-held region kills four
Venezuela says foiled false flag plot targeting US embassy

Venezuela says foiled 'false flag' plot targeting US embassy
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian refineries and oil infrastructure, with more than 30 attacks since early August, aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to finance war against its neighbour.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿