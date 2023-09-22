Ceasefire in Karabakh after 'constructive' peace talks

BAKU

A ceasefire held on Friday in the occupied Karabakh, after Armenian separatists this week capitulated to Azerbaijan's lightning operation.

Azerbaijan and the separatists from the Armenian occupied territory of Nagorno-Karabakh held their first direct peace talks Thursday, after Baku claimed to have regained control over the breakaway region.

The separatists agreed to lay down their arms on Wednesday as part of a Russian-brokered ceasefire plan that halted Azerbaijan's 24-hour offensive to retake land at the centre of decades of conflict.

Azerbaijan's presidency said the two-hour meeting had been "held in a constructive and peaceful atmosphere" in the presence of Russian peacekeepers. Both sides expressed readiness to hold more talks.

Baku's negotiators presented plans for the "reintegration" of Karabakh's Armenian population into Azerbaijan and pledged to provide urgently needed fuel, humanitarian supplies, and medical care to residents.

While the meeting was happening, gunfire rang out in the separatist stronghold of Stepanakert, despite the truce deal.

The breakaway authorities accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire, but Baku denied the allegation.

Russia's defence ministry also said it observed "five ceasefire violations" in the areas of Shusha and Mardakert.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the question of which country Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to had been "decided" and conditions were in place for an enduring solution.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed "wholehearted support" for its ally, Azerbaijan.