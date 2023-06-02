Card payments hit 544 bln Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

Payments made with credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards amounted to 544 billion Turkish Liras ($26 billion) in April, rising 119 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

Credit card payments grew by 114 percent from April 2022 to 422.3 billion liras, while debit cards made up 112.5 billion liras of the total sum, up 145 percent from a year ago.

Payment with prepaid cards amounted to 9.4 billion liras last month, rising 105 percent from April 2022. Total transactions with credit, debit and prepaid cards grew 24 percent in April compared with the same month of last year.

Online payments with cards totaled 148.6 billion liras, up 120 percent year-on-year. The share of online payments in total card payments rose increased from 25.5 percent in April 2022 to 26.6 percent last month.

The number of credit cards in use in Türkiye increased by 19 percent from April 2022 to 105.8 million as of last month, while the annual increase for debit cards was 14 percent to 176.1 million.