Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

ANKARA

Türkiye’s carbon roadmap, designed to help the country meet its net-zero target by 2053, will be a milestone in green transition in key industries, such as steel and cement, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

“We aim to reduce emissions by 75 percent in the aluminum sector, 99 percent in the steel sector, 93 percent in the cement sector, and zero emissions in the fertilizer sector,” said Kacır, speaking at the launch of the Sectoral Low Carbon Roadmaps.

The aluminum, steel, cement and fertilizer sectors account for some 13 percent of Türkiye’s exports to the European Union, the minister noted.

“With the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development [EBRD] and stakeholders, we have prepared our Low Carbon Road Maps for each of these 4 sectors. Within the scope of our road maps, we have identified sector-specific emission reductions,” Kacır explained.

In the coming period, the government will launch an investment plan which will help accelerate the implementation of the actions within the scope of our roadmaps, the minister added.

In order to accelerate the transformation of the organized industrial zones (OIZs) into Green OIZs, they started to implement the World Bank-supported Türkiye Organized Industrial Zones Project, Kacır said.

The Türkiye Green Industry Project was also launched in cooperation with the World Bank, the minister said, adding that a total of $750 million in funding was obtained for those two projects.