Cappadocia’s ceramic legacy to feature in top Japanese magazine

NEVŞEHİR

The rich tradition of ceramic artistry of the central city of Nevşehir’s renowned Cappadocia region is set to be showcased in Japan through an upcoming feature in Crea Traveller, one of the country’s most prestigious travel magazines.

Promoting prestigious travel destinations around the world, the magazine’s team recently visited Avanos, a town known for its pottery and ceramics heritage that dates back approximately 5,000 years.

During their visit, the crew filmed the town’s famous pottery workshops and captured footage from the underground ceramic museums and working studios.

The footage includes the work and production process of ceramic artist Nida Olçar, the daughter of the late well-known tile master Sıtkı Olçar, who was a recipient of the UNESCO Living Human Treasures Award. The coverage is expected to contribute to the promotion of the local ceramic industry in Japan.

Nida Olçar said she began working at a young age in her father’s workshop and has participated in 16 exhibitions since 2011, including ones in Qatar and Hong Kong.

Nida Olçar expressed her belief that promoting Turkish ceramic art in the Far East would yield positive results for tourism, saying, “These shoots will contribute to Cappadocia’s tourism.”

Yoko Saymaz, who guided the Japanese crew, said Cappadocia’s artisanal studios possess qualities that resonate strongly with Japanese travelers. “Japanese people really value traditional crafts. Visitors from Japan often tour the sites where these artworks are made. We want to support and promote this beautiful art.”

Gülay Demirtaş, curator of the region’s underground ceramic museum, one of the key sites visited by tourists, also expressed confidence that the magazine’s feature would encourage Japanese tourists to prioritize Cappadocia in their travel plans.