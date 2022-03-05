Cannonballs monuments to be assembled on Çanakkale Bridge

  • March 05 2022 07:00:00

Cannonballs monuments to be assembled on Çanakkale Bridge

ÇANAKKALE
Cannonballs monuments to be assembled on Çanakkale Bridge

Four monuments symbolizing huge cannonballs a soldier carried on his back amid the Gallipoli campaign in 1915 have been brought to the Çanakkale Strait with a ship and will be assembled on the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge, the world’s longest suspension bridge.

The bridge that will connect the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Lapseki district on the Anatolian side with Gelibolu district on the European side will be inaugurated on March 18 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The four replicas of the cannonballs, each weighing 75 tons, were built in a shipyard in the province of Bursa Gemlik district.

After a day trip, the 20-meter-long monuments were delivered to officials in Çanakkale on late March 3.

The work to assemble them onto the bridge has started.

The man behind one of the most heroic stories amid the Gallipoli campaign was named “Seyit Ali,” known as “Corporal Seyit,” who was born in 1889.

He was an artilleryman at Fort Rumeli Mecidiye in Çanakkale when the allied forces started an attack on March 18, 1915. During the fight, the crane carrying cannonballs to cranes broke.

Corporal Seyit lifted cannonballs, each weighing 275 kilos, himself to place them into cannons and fire on enemy ships.

The March 18, 1915 victory gave the country a massive morale boost that enabled it to wage the War of Independence and eventually, in 1923, form a republic from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

The construction of the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge began on March 18, 2017, with more than 5,000 workers taking part in the construction that lasted around five years.

ARTS & LIFE Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters
MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  2. Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

    Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

  3. Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

    Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

    Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

  5. West eyes more pressure on Russia after Ukraine nuclear plant attack

    West eyes more pressure on Russia after Ukraine nuclear plant attack
Recommended
Not everyone ready to ditch face masks in Turkey

Not everyone ready to ditch face masks in Turkey
Impact of mucilage in Marmara Sea to be less harsh: Expert

Impact of mucilage in Marmara Sea to be less harsh: Expert
Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy

Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy
Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to Ukraine, Moldova

Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to Ukraine, Moldova
Turkey reports 38,283 new coronavirus cases, 180 more deaths

Turkey reports 38,283 new coronavirus cases, 180 more deaths
Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates on March 3 criticized her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.
ECONOMY Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony is teaming up with automaker Honda to start a new company that will develop and sell electric vehicles, as the Japanese tech and electronics giant leaps into the rapidly growing sector.
SPORTS Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor travels to Fenerbahçe for a Week 28 game on March 6, with both sides aiming for a victory for the bragging rights.