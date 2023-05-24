Cannes queasy over vomit-eating dieting drama

Cannes endured the nauseating sight of someone eating her own vomit on May 22, but the film’s star, Mia Wasikowska, said it was a dark satire on the challenges facing teens.

The film festival awarded its top prize last year to a movie involving a 15-minute vomiting sequence, “Triangle of Sadness”, and this year got its own gross-out scene in “Club Zero,” this time set around a nutrition cult.

In one particularly revolting scene, a girl wanting to save the planet makes herself sick in front of her appalled parents and then eats her own vomit with a fork.

Wasikowska, known from “Alice in Wonderland” and “Crimson Peak,” said the film uses eating disorders and cults to explore the anxieties of younger generations faced by climate change and global inequalities.

“I always think that if I was a teenager now I would be so nervous with the world that we are inheriting,” Wasikowska told AFP. “I just found it moving that these kids join this class because they care about the planet, a lot of them want to eat less meat, be more conscious. It’s the most beautiful part of young people. And it gets corrupted, influenced.”

The new feature from Austrian director Jessica Hausner takes place in a prestigious European college and centers on a group of teenagers who come under the influence of Ms Novak (Wasikowska), who advocates “conscious eating.”

Essentially this means eating nothing in a bid to save the planet and opt out of consumer culture. Speaking to AFP, Hausner said her film explored what happens when you follow an extreme idea to its limit.

“It is not to make people uneasy, it is to show how radicalization works,” Hausner said of the stomach-churning vomit scene.

With its satirical tone and touches of absurdist humor, it echoes the themes and style of “Triangle of Sadness,” which won the Palme d’Or for Sweden’s Ruben Ostlund, who is heading this year’s jury.

Hausner and Wasikowska, an Australian actress who has starred in films by Tim Burton, Jim Jarmusch and David Cronenberg, prepared by researching cults and sects.

 

