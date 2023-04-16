Cane hailed for his Super Rugby form

Cane hailed for his Super Rugby form

WELLINGTON
Cane hailed for his Super Rugby form

The Waikato Chiefs believe All Blacks captain Sam Cane is rediscovering his best form after the evergreen flanker turned in another impressive performance for the Super Rugby Pacific leaders.

Cane was a standout performer in Saturday’s 33-17 win over the Wellington Hurricanes, which extended the Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the season to seven games.

A defensive powerhouse, the openside flanker made 17 tackles and helped the visitors claim control up front in a dominant second half, where they piled on 25 unanswered points.

Chiefs assistant coach David Hill told Sky Sport that Cane’s early season energy could actually be attributed to an injury he suffered in October last year.

“He’s had a longer pre-season than he has done, so physically he’s in great shape.

“It just shows, he was outstanding again today.”

Hill said Cane was spending less time worrying about his leadership duties for the Chiefs, allowing him to sharpen his focus on the field.

“His responsibility is to turn up, train and lead us on the field. That’s good for him.”

Cane is coming off a tumultuous 2022 in which his status as All Blacks captain was questioned by commentators because of perceived leadership shortcomings and the rise of several younger rivals.

The 31-year-old was at the helm during the historic home series loss to Ireland as well as humbling defeats to South Africa and Argentina.

He fractured his cheekbone against Japan in Tokyo and missed New Zealand’s unbeaten three-Test tour of Europe in November.

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock was captain for wins over Wales and Scotland and a draw with England, while Dalton Papali’i impressed on the side of the scrum.

But former long-serving All Blacks lock Ian Jones said 86-Test veteran Cane’s form since returning from injury had been irresistible.

“I’ve just been so impressed really, with the level of performance and the standards that our All Blacks captain has set for the Chiefs,” said Jones following the Chiefs’ win on April 15.

 

Sports,

TÜRKIYE State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

    State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

  2. Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

    Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

  3. China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

    China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

  4. Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

    Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

  5. Bruins aim for first NHL title since 2011

    Bruins aim for first NHL title since 2011
Recommended
Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller
Bruins aim for first NHL title since 2011

Bruins aim for first NHL title since 2011
Australia’s Kim wins LPGA Lotte Championship

Australia’s Kim wins LPGA Lotte Championship
Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Cincinnati down Union to stay top

Cincinnati down Union to stay top
WORLD Macron signs France pension law despite protests

Macron signs France pension law despite protests

French President Emmanuel Macron signed his unpopular pension reform into law on Saturday, prompting accusations from unions and the left that he was showing "contempt" for those behind a three-month protest movement.

ECONOMY China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China’s economy expected to rebound as zero-Covid era fades

China is expected to announce an economic rebound on Tuesday, when Beijing releases its first quarterly GDP figures since abolishing growth-sapping COVID restrictions late last year.    

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.