Cancer survivor becomes mother via unique procedure

ISTANBUL

In a groundbreaking medical procedure conducted for the first time in Türkiye, a woman has become a mother through the transplantation of her own ovarian tissue, which was removed and preserved during her cancer treatment.

Hilal Gündüz was diagnosed with breast cancer approximately seven years ago, and after a swift commencement of chemotherapy, she successfully regained her health in 2021.

While undergoing treatment at Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine, Professor Dr. İsmail Çepni and his team took measures to protect Gündüz's ovarian tissue from potential harm during chemotherapy, preserving it in a specialized environment for future use.

Upon Hilal Gündüz and her husband Burak Gündüz's desire to have a child, the medical team transplanted the ovarian tissue that was safeguarded for years into the young woman.

Following a seamless in vitro fertilization process, the couple welcomed their baby named Güneş, meaning the Sun in English, into their arms on June 22 last year. Güneş was born weighing 2.45 kilograms and measuring 50 centimeters in length.

Remarkably, Güneş is one of only 200 children worldwide and the first in Türkiye to be born through the transplantation of ovarian tissue following breast cancer treatment.

"As we all know, cancer cases are on the rise worldwide. In response to this, treatment options are improving, and patients' life expectancies are increasing. Consequently, the question of quality of life arises, and they desire to have children. This is precisely what we experienced with Güneş. Despite entering menopause after breast cancer treatment, our patient's ovarian tissue was successfully reimplanted," Çepni explained during a press conference where he shared the details of the procedure with the media.

"We transplanted the ovarian piece we had taken from her ovaries, and it started functioning naturally. Hilal Gündüz became pregnant with Güneş. She is the first case in Türkiye to overcome breast cancer and become a mother in this manner. We recommend that women consider preserving their reproductive cells before or during cancer treatment in this way. Since 2004, there have been 200 babies born worldwide using this method," Çepni added.

Expressing her happiness at being able to fulfill her maternal instinct and desire despite her cancer treatment, Gündüz stated, "I believed in science, and I trusted my doctors. They are not only outstanding academics but also wonderful people."