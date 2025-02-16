Canada rejects Trump's proposal to reinstate Russia in G7

MUNICH

Canada on Saturday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to reinstate Russia in the G7, with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly saying this will not happen.

"I’m telling the position of Canada, no way this will happen," Joly said, following a G7 meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Her remarks came amid ongoing discussions about Russia's role on the global stage, with Trump proposing its reintegration into the G7 and saying expelling Moscow "was a mistake."

However, Joly stressed that the G7’s stance is unified and resolute, particularly in light of Russia’s "illegal invasion" of Ukraine.

Russia was part of the group of industrialized nations, previously called the G8, until its exclusion after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Joly reaffirmed that the G7 continues to support Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since its full-scale war began over three years ago.

"We believe that it is fundamental to use the sanctions as a way to put more pressure on Russia.

"We need to make sure that ultimately, Ukrainians... are able to get just comprehensive and long-lasting peace," she said.

In addition to supporting Ukraine, Joy addressed Russia's increasing dependence on China, North Korea, and Iran to sustain its war effort.

“We also discussed the provision to Russia of dual-use assistance by China and of military assistance by DPRK and Iran. And we condemn all the support,” she remarked, condemning these nations’ aid to Moscow.

Regarding the peace talks for Ukraine, she said: "We need to make sure that the peace... is able to unite us."

She stressed that any peace deal must ensure long-term stability and avoid dividing the international community.

She confirmed that the G7 collectively agreed on the necessity of having Ukraine and European allies at the table. “Yes, we did,” she said.

Joly also announced that G7 will hold a meeting in Canada in Charlevoix, Quebec, on March 12-14.