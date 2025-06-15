Cambodia seeks ICJ help over Thai border dispute

PHNOM PENH
Cambodia has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to help resolve a Thai border dispute that turned into a bloody military clash last month, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on June 15.

One Cambodian soldier was killed on May 28 as troops exchanged fire in a disputed area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet.

The Thai and Cambodian armies both said they had acted in self-defense, but agreed to reposition their soldiers to avoid confrontations.

Thailand has tightened border controls with Cambodia in recent days, while Cambodia ordered troops on June 13 to stay on "full alert" and banned Thai dramas from TV and cinemas.

Hun Manet said in a Facebook post yesterday that "Cambodia submitted an official letter to the International Court of Justice [ICJ] to seek a resolution on the border dispute" in four areas: The site of last month's clash and three ancient temples.

"Cambodia chooses international law and peace," the Cambodian leader said.

"Cambodia only needs justice, fairness and clarity in border demarcation and delimitation with our neighboring countries, so that our future generations will not continue to have issues with each other."

The row dates back to the drawing of the countries' 800-kilometer frontier in the early 20th century during the French occupation of Indochina.

Cambodia has previously sought help from the ICJ in a territorial dispute over a border temple.

The court ruled the area belonged to Cambodia, but Thailand said it did not accept the court's jurisdiction.

Violence sparked by the dispute has led to 28 deaths in the region since 2008.

