Calls mount to pull rock church back from brink

ERZURUM

Teetering on the edge of ruin after decades of neglect, an ancient rock-cut church in the eastern province of Erzurum has become the focus of a local preservation campaign, with residents urging authorities to step in to save this piece of history and transform it into a thriving tourist destination.

Located in the rural Evbakan neighborhood of Şenkaya district, the Solomon Rock Church is believed to have been built by Georgians in the 9th century. Situated at an altitude of 1,874 meters, the cave-like structure can only be accessed by climbing to the top of a rocky hill.

The approximately 1,100-year-old church consists of two sections and contains wall paintings, predominantly featuring dark blue tones. However, years of abandonment have severely damaged the artwork. Images believed to depict the Virgin Mary and religious figures inside the cave have been heavily worn, while many inscriptions and illustrations have become difficult to identify.

The access route to the historical site has also deteriorated over time. The original path and stairs leading to the church have largely collapsed, leaving visitors relying on precarious wooden steps to reach the structure

Residents of Evbakan say the church is among Şenkaya’s most important historical assets and should be restored both to preserve its cultural value and attract visitors.

Resident Selçuk Vural said the site contains valuable religious artwork that has suffered damage. “There are paintings said to belong to the Virgin Mary and depictions of religious figures. However, these works have been severely damaged by vandalism and neglect. We want this place to be restored and opened to tourism. We expect authorities to begin work as soon as possible,” he said.

Another resident, İrfan Uçak, emphasized the potential contribution of the church to regional tourism, saying the restoration of the site would help pass this historical heritage down to future generations.