SACRAMENTO
People shop at a grocery store on Aug. 14, 2024 in Rosemead, California.

“Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed on Sept. 22 by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags.

California had already banned thin plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other stores, but shoppers could purchase bags made with a thicker plastic that purportedly made them reusable and recyclable.

The new measure, approved by state legislators last month, bans all plastic shopping bags starting in 2026. Consumers who don't bring their own bags will now simply be asked if they want a paper bag.

State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, one of the bill's supporters, said people were not reusing or recycling any plastic bags. She pointed to a state study that found that the amount of plastic shopping bags trashed per person grew from 8 pounds (3.6 kilograms) per year in 2004 to 11 pounds (5 kilograms) per year in 2021.

Blakespear, a Democrat from Encinitas, said the previous bag ban passed a decade ago didn't reduce the overall use of plastic.

“We are literally choking our planet with plastic waste,” she said in February.

Twelve states, including California, already have some type of statewide plastic bag ban in place, according to the environmental advocacy group Environment America Research & Policy Center. Hundreds of cities across 28 states also have their own plastic bag bans in place.

The California Legislature passed its statewide ban on plastic bags in 2014. The law was later affirmed by voters in a 2016 referendum.

Iran's military has built a wall along more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) of its eastern border with Afghanistan, the main entry point for immigrants, local media reported on Monday.
“Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed on Sept. 22 by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags.
