California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

  • June 04 2022 07:00:00

California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

SAN FRANCISCO
California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators on Thursday gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.

The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously granted Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, approval to launch its driverless ride-hailing service. The regulators issued the permit despite safety concerns arising from Cruise’s inability to pick up and drop off passengers at the curb in its autonomous taxis, requiring the vehicles to double park in traffic lanes.

The ride-hailing service initially will consist of just 30 electric vehicles confined to transporting passengers in less congested parts of San Francisco from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those restrictions are designed to minimize chances of the robotic taxis causing property damage, injuries or death if something goes awry. It will also allow regulators to assess how the technology works before permitting the service to expand.

Cruise and another robotic car pioneer, Waymo, already have been charging passengers for rides in parts of San Francisco in autonomous vehicles with a back-up human driver present to take control if something goes wrong with the technology.

But now Cruise has been cleared to charge for rides in vehicles that will have no other people in them besides the passengers, an ambition that a wide variety of technology companies and traditional automakers have been pursuing for more than a decade. The driverless vehicles have been hailed as a way to make taxi rides less expensive while reducing the traffic accidents and deaths caused by reckless human drivers.

economy, US,

WORLD More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC
MOST POPULAR

  1. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  2. Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

    Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

  3. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  4. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  5. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate
Recommended
China, Papua New Guinea discuss free-trade deal

China, Papua New Guinea discuss free-trade deal
Turkish Cargo selected fastest growing brand of the year

Turkish Cargo selected fastest growing brand of the year
Automotive market expands 19 percent in May

Automotive market expands 19 percent in May
Consumer price inflation at 73.5 percent in May

Consumer price inflation at 73.5 percent in May
Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite
UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos
WORLD More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on June 3 it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.
ECONOMY California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

California approves state’s 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators on Thursday gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.

SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.